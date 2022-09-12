Hometown Local
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Bryce saves ‘Bama; A&M, ND Sun Belted

Appalachian State defensive back Kaleb Dawson (1) waves his school's flag inside of Kyle Field after upsetting Texas A&M 17-14 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(AP) - Just two weeks into the season and it looks like so much we thought might be true in college football is wrong.

No. 1 Alabama needed every little bit of misfortune that conspired against Texas, plus a Heisman-worthy performance by its Heisman Trophy winner, to avoid its first regular-season nonconference loss since 2007 against the Longhorns.

No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 8 Notre Dame were not so fortunate.

The Aggies and Irish were Sun Belted, losing at home to Appalachian State and Marshall, respectively.

Throw on top of that Washington State knocking off No. 19 Wisconsin in Madison, and it was a difficult day for double-digit favorites.

