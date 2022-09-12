Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival see bad weather during opening weekend

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The rain forced a very popular festival here at home to close its doors.

Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival closed Saturday at 3 pm to keep everyone safe. Farm Owner Candance Monaghan says they closed to prevent cars from getting stuck in the mud or people slipping.

60 haybales were spread throughout the vendor section to help them get out. Tickets from the weekend can be used for entry another day.

The festival is preparing for the increased number of visitors this weekend.

”But we’re really looking forward to this weekend. It looks like temperatures are going to be wonderful,” said Monaghan. “So, everyone is kinda racing for the impact since people didn’t make it as much this past weekend for them to come out this weekend instead.”

The festival is looking forward to welcoming people again on Tuesday. Monaghan asks everyone to be careful while walking through the sunflowers as the ground could still be wet.

