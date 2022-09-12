Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival see bad weather during opening weekend

Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival
Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival(Beaver Dam Farm)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The rain forced a very popular festival here at home to close its doors.

Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival closed Saturday at 3 pm to keep everyone safe. Farm Owner Candance Monaghan says they closed to prevent cars from getting stuck in the mud or people slipping.

60 haybales were spread throughout the vendor section to help them get out. Tickets from the weekend can be used for entry another day.

The festival is preparing for the increased number of visitors this weekend.

”But we’re really looking forward to this weekend. It looks like temperatures are going to be wonderful,” said Monaghan. “So, everyone is kinda racing for the impact since people didn’t make it as much this past weekend for them to come out this weekend instead.”

The festival is looking forward to welcoming people again on Tuesday. Monaghan asks everyone to be careful while walking through the sunflowers as the ground could still be wet.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One taken to hospital after shooting along I-81 in Roanoke Co.
Woman dead after crash along Rt. 29N in Pittsylvania Co.
Botetourt Co. motorcycle crash cleared
Photo credit: VDOT
Roanoke crash cleared
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says

Latest News

Bittings Avenue is seen partially underwater as many homes along the road were affected Sunday,...
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states
Tropical Storm Danielle is pictured in this GOES Image Viewer from the National Oceanic and...
Tropical Storm Danielle strengthens into hurricane
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is...
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic
The Atlantic hurricane season has seen a record-tying zero storms formed in August, which...
Atlantic hurricane season oddly quiet despite forecasts