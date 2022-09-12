Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Dan River Middle School thanks local first responders during 9/11 ceremony

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINGGOLD, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at our local schools are remembering 9/11.

Dan River Middle School had a school assembly in the gym for their 9/11 Patriot Day.

The ceremony was held to thank local first responders and remember the lives lost on 9/11. Students presented local fire, police, EMS, and military workers with medals to recognize their service.

“It meant a lot because it brings back memories of Vietnam. It brings back memories of 9/11, of those individuals that sacrificed their lives and their families to save our country and to save others,” said Willie Fitzgerald, Vietnam war veteran.

Students wore red white and blue and an “I WILL” sticker to pledge to do a good deed and pass it on together.

This was the first time they could hold an assembly for 9/11 since the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One taken to hospital after shooting along I-81 in Roanoke Co.
Woman dead after crash along Rt. 29N in Pittsylvania Co.
Botetourt Co. motorcycle crash cleared
Photo credit: VDOT
Roanoke crash cleared
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says

Latest News

Free African American Studies Class
YMCA Early Learning Center Opens
YMCA Early Learning Center Opens
Botetourt Family YMCA
Botetourt Family YMCA opens Early Learning Center
Free College-Level Class for Veterans
Free College-Level Class for Veterans