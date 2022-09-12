Dan River Middle School thanks local first responders during 9/11 ceremony

RINGGOLD, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at our local schools are remembering 9/11.

Dan River Middle School had a school assembly in the gym for their 9/11 Patriot Day.

The ceremony was held to thank local first responders and remember the lives lost on 9/11. Students presented local fire, police, EMS, and military workers with medals to recognize their service.

“It meant a lot because it brings back memories of Vietnam. It brings back memories of 9/11, of those individuals that sacrificed their lives and their families to save our country and to save others,” said Willie Fitzgerald, Vietnam war veteran.

Students wore red white and blue and an “I WILL” sticker to pledge to do a good deed and pass it on together.

This was the first time they could hold an assembly for 9/11 since the pandemic.

