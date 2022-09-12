Danville Police Department hosting 2nd Annual 5k with 5-0

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its 2nd Annual 5k with 5-0 on September 24th.

The race will start and finish at the new Danville Police Department headquarters located at 1 Community Way in Danville.

The department says the event is designed to promote healthy living and self-care within the community.

The registration fee, which is $25, includes a t-shirt, police swag bag, snacks, drinks, and bib. Registration to include the T-shirt ends on September 9 at 11:59 p.m. Runners and walkers can also sign up on the day of the event, but it will not include a t-shirt. There will be prizes for first place, second place, and third place for the top women and men groups.

Those interested in registering can do so by clicking the link: https://runsignup.com/race/va/danville/secondannual5kwith50.

For more information regarding the 5k, contact Ashytn Foddrell at 434-797-8898, ext. 5, or via email ashtyn.foddrell@danvilleva.gov.

