A free African American Studies Class available here at home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A free African American Studies Class with now be available to people in our hometowns.

Total Action for Progress known as TAP is teaming up with the Gun Violence Prevention Commission to offer the class starting this Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

The class started a decade ago at William Fleming High School. But after receiving phone calls from parents interested in the course, TAP decided to offer it to anyone interested.

It will be offered at the Roanoke Higher Education Center. TAP Education and Job Training Director Jo Nelson said the history of the thriving African American community in Gainsboro makes it the perfect place for the class.

“We look at current events and how the current events and the world’s reactions to them are shaping the identities of our youth and adults in our community,” said Nelson.

Aside from learning about African American History and Culture, there will also be deep soul searching.

“We also take a look at mindfulness and meditation and how understanding yourself and searching yourself helps you cope better and helps you understand better and deeper what’s going on in the community and how to deal with it,” explained Nelson.

You have to be 15 or older to sign up for the class. You can register by contacting leteefah.trent@tapintohope.org.

