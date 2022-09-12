A front brings the chance for strong storms today

Scattered showers and storms move in later today

A few storms could be severe

Sunny and drier for the rest of the week

MONDAY

Area of patchy dense fog have developed this morning and a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9am.

Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9AM. (WDBJ Weather)

A front will move through later today allowing for showers and storms to develop this afternoon and move to the east this afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers and storms develop this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

Isolated strong to damaging wind gusts cannot be ruled out within any storm that develops during the afternoon. The localized flooding threat is low.

SPC outlook for today. (WDBJ Weather)

REST OF THE WEEK

By Tuesday, we dry out and notice a drop in humidity. High temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s throughout the work week. Low temperatures will drop back down into the 50s for most.

Most of the week is looking dry with lots of sun.

Behind the cold front, a much drier air mass arrives with increasing sunshine and fewer showers. (WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC is watching two disturbances in the Atlantic. There is a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.

NHC 5 day outlook (WDBJ Weather)

