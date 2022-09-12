Grown Here at Home: Teachers, enter to win a hydroponics system through Virginia Ag in the Classroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom is celebrating 30 years of connecting children to what’s Grown Here at Home.

“Over 3.5 million children have had an opportunity to have an agricultural experience because of the resources we’ve provided to them and their educators,” said Tammy Maxey, executive director, Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom.

As a way to celebrate 30 years, Ag in the Classroom is giving away three hydroponics units, each valued at $1,000. Teachers from elementary to high school can register for the giveaway.

Maxey said in the past they’ve given away hydroponics units and teachers say it’s a great learning tool for students in using technology, as well as, problem-solving skills to assemble it.

“Once they assemble their units and begin the process of growing food, usually they use herbs and lettuces, then that becomes the next piece. What do we do with our crop? Sometimes schools end up making a small school or classroom business just from the pieces that they’re learning. This one simple tool has so many applications for students learning and career awareness,” Maxey explained.

Click here to enter to win a hydroponics system. The deadline to register is September 30.

