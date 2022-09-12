Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Here @ Home: Citrus Summer Salad

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Learn how to make Chef T’s Citrus Summer Salad!

Citrus vinaigrette

• 2 tablespoons of your favorite fresh citrus

• 1 ½ tablespoons honey

• ⅔ cup extra virgin olive oil

• salt and pepper to taste

Salad

• 2 cups of greens of choice such as baby kale, arugula, watercress, etc

• 1 yellow peach, seeded and cut into thin wedges

• 1 cup blueberries

• 1 cup seedless watermelon, cut into ½ inch cubes

• 1 cup shaved cantaloupe

• 4 ounces crumbled goat cheese

• lemon zest

• mint leaves

• cracked black pepper

Add your favorite protein (chicken, shrimp, steak, etc)

Add your favorite crunch stuff (Tortilla strips, crunchy garlic, fried bell peppers, etc)

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One taken to hospital after shooting along I-81 in Roanoke Co.
Woman dead after crash along Rt. 29N in Pittsylvania Co.
Botetourt Co. motorcycle crash cleared
Photo credit: VDOT
Roanoke crash cleared
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says

Latest News

80 new employees at Aerofarms
Aerofarms opens in Danville bringing over 150 new jobs
Aerofarms Sprouts In Danville
YMCA Early Learning Center Danville Brings More Childcare To The Region
Dan River Middle School Looks Back At 9/11