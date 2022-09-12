Here @ Home: Citrus Summer Salad
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Learn how to make Chef T’s Citrus Summer Salad!
Citrus vinaigrette
• 2 tablespoons of your favorite fresh citrus
• 1 ½ tablespoons honey
• ⅔ cup extra virgin olive oil
• salt and pepper to taste
Salad
• 2 cups of greens of choice such as baby kale, arugula, watercress, etc
• 1 yellow peach, seeded and cut into thin wedges
• 1 cup blueberries
• 1 cup seedless watermelon, cut into ½ inch cubes
• 1 cup shaved cantaloupe
• 4 ounces crumbled goat cheese
• lemon zest
• mint leaves
• cracked black pepper
Add your favorite protein (chicken, shrimp, steak, etc)
Add your favorite crunch stuff (Tortilla strips, crunchy garlic, fried bell peppers, etc)
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.