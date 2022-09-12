Man sentenced for August 2021 murder of moped driver while fleeing police

ALLEGHANY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The man who hit and killed a moped driver on Selma-Low Moor Road in August 2021 while fleeing police was sentenced to time in prison Monday.

According to a release from the Commonwealth Attorney of Alleghany County, Michael Julian Wolfe, 26 of Clifton Forge, was sentenced to 40 years to be suspended after he serves an active sentence of 25 years for the charge of Second Degree Felony Murder. He was sentenced to five years, all suspended, for the charge of Felony Eluding.

The maximum sentence recommended by the Virginia Sentencing Guidelines presented to the Court was 25 years.

Wolfe had entered guilty pleas to both charges on May 31, 2022.

Wolfe was fleeing from Clifton Forge Police on August 9, 2021 at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the car along Selma-Low Moor Road and drifted into traffic in the opposite direction. Randall Lee Tinsley, 26 of Low Moor, was hit while driving a moped and died at the scene.

After the crash, Wolfe spun around and left in the opposite way before crashing the car and fleeing on foot down railroad tracks. Authorities utilized a helicopter and tracking dogs to aid in the search.

He was later apprehended that evening in a parking lot at Mountain View Plaza in Troutville.

A Virginia State Trooper was able to recover drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine that Wolfe discarded as he fled.

During testimony presented by Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Gardner, the victim’s mother, Teresa Tinsley, detailed the toll that the loss of Randall had on her family, saying he was “the glue” that held everyone together.

