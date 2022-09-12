Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 6:10 p.m. on I-81, at northbound mile marker 169.

60-year-old Randall Lucabaugh, of Bunker Hill, WV, was driving a Harley Davidson Motorcycle north on I-81 when he hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer in the rear. Lucabaugh died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Team assisted with the crash.

