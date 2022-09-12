Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police.
The crash occurred at 6:10 p.m. on I-81, at northbound mile marker 169.
60-year-old Randall Lucabaugh, of Bunker Hill, WV, was driving a Harley Davidson Motorcycle north on I-81 when he hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer in the rear. Lucabaugh died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured.
The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Team assisted with the crash.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.