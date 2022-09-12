New historical marker to be dedicated to Botetourt Olympian

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This weekend an Olympian from one of our hometowns is getting some recognition unlike any other he got during his lifetime. Virginia’s first Black Olympic Gold medalist will be honored right here in his hometown.

Earlier this year, WDBJ7 told you about one man’s efforts to share in greater detail the story of Norvel Lee. Ken Conklin, a Botetourt resident himself, dived deeper in the life of a man which began 20 minutes from his own home. Conklin published in 2020 a book based off of Lee.

Lee was born in 1924 to a farming family, went to school in Fincastle and joined the military earning his wings as a Tuskegee Airman in World War II.

While attending Howard University, Lee took up competitive boxing and in 1952 he became the first Black Virginian to earn Olympic Gold at the Games in Helsinki.

Lee also fought a case up to Virginia’s Supreme Court, after he was arrested and fined for riding in the White’s Only section of a train when traveling to see family in Covington.

That conviction was eventually overturned by the court. Lee went on to mentor countless young people in the DC area, before he died of cancer.

Local historian Nelson Harris learned of Lee’s story and wanted to work with Conklin to get a historical marker installed in the Olympian’s birthplace.

So, the marker dedication comes this Saturday.

It’s open to the public so if you’d like to attend, here’s what you need to know:

-It will take place at 2pm Saturday.

-You’ll meet at the Eagle Rock Library by 1:45.

-And a shuttle will take you to the historical marker site on 220.

A reception honoring Lee and his family will come after the ceremony at the library.

