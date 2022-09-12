Roanoke Financial Empowerment Center offers tips to battle inflation and stay on budget

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Financial Empowerment Center works to help families find ways to set a budget and stick to their financial goals through its free services.

The center is a financial counseling program funded by the City of Roanoke and Freedom First Enterprises.

Keri Garnett, with the center, joined Kate and Natalie on Here @ Home on Monday to talk more about five budgeting tips for families.

Be realistic. Cutting out every single “treat” is not a realistic, or happy way to live. If buying a candy bar at the end of your day a few times a week brings you joy, buy the candy bar. But be realistic about what your “treats are, and how often you can really afford to buy them. Maybe cutting back to twice a week would save you $5 to put aside into savings, while still getting your treat a few times a week. Savings doesn’t have to be a punishment. Keep track of what you spend. A lot of clients come to us with a general idea of what they spend, but have no clue where their money goes. Write out what you spend every day and figure out where it’s going. Then, you can write out a spending plan, which will help keep you accountable. Focus on regular car maintenance such as changing your oil and rotating your tires a couple of times a year, instead of waiting until there’s a problem with the car. Once you have a big expense like purchasing new tires, it can set you back in your savings journey. Spending a little here and there can help prevent major repairs in the future. Also check your tire pressure regularly, to help save on gas. With the holidays coming up, try starting a new tradition: One example is the “Four Gifts of Christmas”, in which kids or family members get something from each of these categories: something to play with, read, wear, and experience. Don’t overspend around the holidays just because you want to make a big impression… thoughtful gifts and experiences are much more memorable and starting a new tradition with fewer gifts can be really rewarding for your budget. Set up an appointment for no-cost financial counseling with the Financial Empowerment Center. We can help you design a personalized savings and spending plan, as well as help you work on ways to get out of debt and manage your money.

