Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Wentz tosses 4 TDs, Commanders come back to beat Jaguars

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) reacting to making a two-point conversion...
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) reacting to making a two-point conversion against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the closing minutes of the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Carson Wentz threw for four touchdown passes to make up for two interceptions in Washington’s 28-22 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in his Commanders debut.

The team was known as the Commanders for the first time.

It was Wentz’s first four-TD game since 2017 when he tore the ACL in his left knee while with Philadelphia.

He beat former Eagles coach Doug Pederson in his first game in charge of the Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence was picked off with just over a minute left to end any chance of a Jacksonville comeback.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One taken to hospital after shooting along I-81 in Roanoke Co.
Woman dead after crash along Rt. 29N in Pittsylvania Co.
Botetourt Co. motorcycle crash cleared
Photo credit: VDOT
Roanoke crash cleared
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says

Latest News

Appalachian State defensive back Kaleb Dawson (1) waves his school's flag inside of Kyle Field...
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Bryce saves ‘Bama; A&M, ND Sun Belted
Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry celebrates following his first win with the Hokies at Lane...
Pry gets first win at Va. Tech; Hokies beat BC 27-10
Liberty Flames
Liberty football defeats UAB 21-14
UVA Football
Illinois football defeats Virginia 24-3