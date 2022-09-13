Hometown Local
3D printed home build in Pulaski pushed to spring of 2023

Site for house in Pulaski, VA
Site for house in Pulaski, VA(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction on two 3D printed homes in the Town of Pulaski was supposed to begin this summer.

Now, Alquist, the company in charge of the build, says this project won’t begin until the spring of 2023.

“Anytime someone tells you that they can make homes faster, cheaper, and more energy efficient, you want to make sure that you’re in the line to consider that,” Pulaski Town Manager Darlene Burcham said.

Burcham says Alquist told her that shipping delays and rising costs have pushed that project to next spring.

“They did tell me that they were going to they plan to lose money on these first two homes, but not as much money as they’ve now anticipated so they’re looking for additional financing, and partners before they return,” she said.

Instead of waiting around until the project can begin in 2023, the town has decided to start the building process on those two properties.

“We’ll sell those properties, put houses on them, and then in the spring, [Alquist will] let us know what they need and we’ll then get those two properties ready for them so I think it’ll work out,” Pulaski Mayor Shannon Collins said.

Collins says there’s still interest from both sides to make this project happen.

“It’s not a bad thing,” he said. “It’s just we just wait a little bit longer. Pulaski has waited a while to come back and it’s time so we’re working on it.”

Alquist has no comment at this time but has agreed to talk with WDBJ7 next week.

