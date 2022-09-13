Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors have pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia.

Federal prosecutors say the scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic.

It involved the prescribing of thousands of oxycodone pills and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015.

Hope Clinic had offices in Beckley, Beaver, and Charleston, West Virginia, and Wytheville, Virginia.

Sentencing for the physicians is scheduled for Dec. 22.

The physicians were indicted in 2018 along with the owners, managers and other physicians associated with Hope Clinic and a group that managed Hope’s daily operations. The remaining defendants are awaiting trial.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One taken to hospital after shooting along I-81 in Roanoke Co.
Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County
MGN
Over 80 abandoned animals found at Pittsylvania County home
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
All squad members are on suspension
Roanoke County officials continue investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 13, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 13, 2022
High pressure builds in leading to a lot of sunshine.
Tuesday September 13, Morning FastCast
A ribbon cutting was held Monday for A. Duie Pyle's expansion to Roanoke.
Roanoke leaders welcome A. Duie Pyle to the Star City
The Merchants' Capital Tax elimination was discussed at Monday night's Montgomery County Board...
Public hearing scheduled for eliminating merchants’ capital tax in Montgomery County