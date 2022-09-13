Beautiful weather returns with a lot of sunshine
Nice weather continues into the weekend.
- A few clouds early
- Sunshine quickly returns
- Lots of sun and refreshing air moves in this week
RAIN CHANCE NON-EXISTENT THROUGH THE WEEKEND
By Tuesday, we dry out and notice a drop in humidity as high pressure builds in. High temperatures will be near seasonable in the 70s and low 80s throughout the work week. Low temperatures will stay on the cooler end in the 50s for most. Our beautiful sunshine continues through the weekend.
The chance for rain is ZERO throughout the next 6 days as high pressure continues to take the reigns! So expect lots of sun, refreshing dew points and no rain.
WEEKEND
The weekend is also looking really nice. We should see mostly sunny conditions Saturday with just a few more clouds on Sunday. Our high temperatures this weekend will hold in the lower 80s.
TRACKING THE TROPICS
The NHC is watching two disturbances in the Atlantic. There is a 20-30% chance (low chance) of development in the next 5 days.
Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.