Beautiful weather returns with a lot of sunshine

A few clouds early

Sunshine quickly returns

Lots of sun and refreshing air moves in this week

RAIN CHANCE NON-EXISTENT THROUGH THE WEEKEND

By Tuesday, we dry out and notice a drop in humidity as high pressure builds in. High temperatures will be near seasonable in the 70s and low 80s throughout the work week. Low temperatures will stay on the cooler end in the 50s for most. Our beautiful sunshine continues through the weekend.

Rain chance will be non-existent for the next several days! (WDBJ7)

The chance for rain is ZERO throughout the next 6 days as high pressure continues to take the reigns! So expect lots of sun, refreshing dew points and no rain.

WEEKEND

The weekend is also looking really nice. We should see mostly sunny conditions Saturday with just a few more clouds on Sunday. Our high temperatures this weekend will hold in the lower 80s.

Saturday and Sunday are both looking nice with a good amount of sunshine. (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC is watching two disturbances in the Atlantic. There is a 20-30% chance (low chance) of development in the next 5 days.

The NHC is monitoring two areas for possible development. (WDBJ Weather)

