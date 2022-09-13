Hometown Local
Beautiful weather returns with a lot of sunshine

Nice weather continues into the weekend.
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • A few clouds early
  • Sunshine quickly returns
  • Lots of sun and refreshing air moves in this week

RAIN CHANCE NON-EXISTENT THROUGH THE WEEKEND

By Tuesday, we dry out and notice a drop in humidity as high pressure builds in. High temperatures will be near seasonable in the 70s and low 80s throughout the work week. Low temperatures will stay on the cooler end in the 50s for most. Our beautiful sunshine continues through the weekend.

Rain chance will be non-existent for the next several days!
Rain chance will be non-existent for the next several days!(WDBJ7)

The chance for rain is ZERO throughout the next 6 days as high pressure continues to take the reigns! So expect lots of sun, refreshing dew points and no rain.

WEEKEND

The weekend is also looking really nice. We should see mostly sunny conditions Saturday with just a few more clouds on Sunday. Our high temperatures this weekend will hold in the lower 80s.

Saturday and Sunday are both looking nice with a good amount of sunshine.
Saturday and Sunday are both looking nice with a good amount of sunshine.(WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC is watching two disturbances in the Atlantic. There is a 20-30% chance (low chance) of development in the next 5 days.

The NHC is monitoring two areas for possible development.
The NHC is monitoring two areas for possible development.(WDBJ Weather)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

