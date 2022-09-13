Busch leaving Gibbs, Toyota to drive for Childress in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch will move to Richard Childress Racing next season, ending a 15-year career with Joe Gibbs Racing because the team could not come to terms with NASCAR’s only active multiple Cup champion.

Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet for Childress in an announcement made Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

He wore the two Cup championship rings he won driving for Gibbs on his middle fingers.

Tyler Reddick, who is currently competing for the Cup championship in the No. 8 Chevrolet, will remain under contract at RCR and will drive for the team next season. Reddick in July told Childress he was moving to 23XI Racing in 2024.

