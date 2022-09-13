Hometown Local
Busch leaving Gibbs, Toyota to drive for Childress in 2023

Kyle Busch answers a question from a reporter during a media availability before a NASCAR Cup...
Kyle Busch answers a question from a reporter during a media availability before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)(Kyle Busch | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch will move to Richard Childress Racing next season, ending a 15-year career with Joe Gibbs Racing because the team could not come to terms with NASCAR’s only active multiple Cup champion.

Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet for Childress in an announcement made Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

He wore the two Cup championship rings he won driving for Gibbs on his middle fingers.

Tyler Reddick, who is currently competing for the Cup championship in the No. 8 Chevrolet, will remain under contract at RCR and will drive for the team next season. Reddick in July told Childress he was moving to 23XI Racing in 2024.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

