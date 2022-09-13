Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Man shot, arrives at Roanoke hospital in personal vehicle

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man that had been shot arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Monday.

Roanoke Police say they were alerted at around 5:10 p.m. and responded to speak with the man, who had what appeared to be non-critical injuries.

A crime scene was not located.

Contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” so it is properly sent) with information. Both methods can stay anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One taken to hospital after shooting along I-81 in Roanoke Co.
Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County
All squad members are on suspension
Roanoke County officials continue investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

MJ Collins
VT Men’s Basketball player using NIL to advocate for truckers
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Site for house in Pulaski, VA
3D printed home build in Pulaski pushed to spring of 2023
7@four: Dollywood Fall Harvest Festival Feat. Great Pumpkin LumiNights