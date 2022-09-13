Martinsville celebrates over 40 new Uptown businesses since pandemic

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville is celebrating the growth of businesses in Uptown since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce held a key presentation ceremony to celebrate new businesses in Uptown Tuesday morning.

46 businesses started or expanded in Uptown since the beginning of the pandemic in February of 2020.

Members of the Chamber gave keys to the business owners to recognize their accomplishments and hard work during the pandemic.

“Before the pandemic, there was little foot traffic especially on the weekends. That was nonexistent. Now, it is foot traffic every day and on the weekends especially because of Uptown Pinball. The streets are packed and we’re seeing a lot of people come in from out of town,” said Kathy Lawson, mayor of Martinsville.

After the key presentation, the business owners were able to meet and network with each other.

