Mistrial ruled in Rockbridge County gas station explosion case

Phillip Westmoreland.
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge County gas station explosion case has been ruled a mistrial.

The attorneys will have a phone conference on October 31 to discuss the case further.

This comes after a jury failed to reach a verdict against Phillip Westmoreland., a fuel driver who delivered gasoline to the South River Market in May 2019. Westmoreland was charged with 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

During the trial, the Commonwealth said Westmoreland overfilled the tanks in the back of the store by 800 gallons during the delivery, which caused the explosion, while Westmoreland’s camp argued the explosion was caused by faulty equipment.

The explosion killed the owner of the store, Roger Lee Roberts, two employees, Kevin Tate Roberts and Samantha Gail Lewis, and patron Paul Dewayne Ruley.

