Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Pedestrian killed in Giles County crash

Police lights.
Police lights.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pearisburg native was killed in a crash in Giles County on September 5th, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 12:26 p.m. on Rt. 100 at the intersection with Rt. 811.

The driver of a Dodge Caravan was driving south on Rt. 100 when they saw 60-year-old Williams Peoples standing in its travel lane. The driver was unable to avoid hitting peoples, who wasn’t wearing reflective clothing.

Peoples was taken to the hospital, where he later died on September 12.

The driver of the Caravan wasn’t injured and police say no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One taken to hospital after shooting along I-81 in Roanoke Co.
Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County
MGN
Over 80 abandoned animals found at Pittsylvania County home
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
All squad members are on suspension
Roanoke County officials continue investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad

Latest News

Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County
Photo credit: VDOT
Roanoke crash cleared
Botetourt Co. motorcycle crash cleared
Crash cleared along I-81N in Roanoke Co.