Pedestrian killed in Giles County crash

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pearisburg native was killed in a crash in Giles County on September 5th, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 12:26 p.m. on Rt. 100 at the intersection with Rt. 811.

The driver of a Dodge Caravan was driving south on Rt. 100 when they saw 60-year-old Williams Peoples standing in its travel lane. The driver was unable to avoid hitting peoples, who wasn’t wearing reflective clothing.

Peoples was taken to the hospital, where he later died on September 12.

The driver of the Caravan wasn’t injured and police say no charges have been filed.

