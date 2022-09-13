Public hearing scheduled for eliminating merchants’ capital tax in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County’s merchants’ capital tax is nothing new, it’s a tax on inventory that businesses are required to pay each year. Right now, the county defines their rate as $3.05 dollars per $100 dollars at an assessment of 20% of the actual value of the inventory.

It recently came into the spotlight at a Montgomery County Board of Supervisors meeting. The topic made its way into Monday night’s meeting, where at least half a dozen business owners called on the board to eliminate it entirely during the public comments section.

“This is an unfair, voluntary tax. It’s unfair to large merchants and small merchants,” said one speaker.

“We as business owners are begging you to open your heart, we have families,” said one speaker

Overall, the board was receptive to the public comment, most saying they agreed that it needs to be eliminated.

“I agree it’s unfair tax and needs to be done away with,” said supervisor Darrell Sheppard.

“We keep talking about well, let’s try to work a way to make it fair. There is only one way to make fair and that’s to eliminate it,” said supervisor Steve Fijalkowski.

The challenge that needed to be discussed, was how soon the board would decide to eliminate it. That’s because the tax is expected to generate $1.5 million for the 2023 budget. If the board eliminated it before 2023, they would need to amend the budget.

“The other question/concern is that because it is a part of our budget, how would we replace/replenish this $1.5 million,” said chair Sherri Blevins.

But Monday night, in a 6-1 vote, the board voted to hold a public hearing where the tax would be eliminated starting in January 2023. That means it would become part of budget discussion for 2024 and the 2023 budget would remain untouched.

The public hearing will be on Oct. 11. The board does have the ability to vote on eliminating the merchants’ capital tax that night, but it’s not currently clear if that will happen.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.