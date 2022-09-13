Roanoke leaders welcome A. Duie Pyle to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For almost 100 years, A. Duie Pyle has been serving the northeast area of the United States.

“The business started almost 100 years ago, my grandfather bought two trucks and that was the beginning of what remains today of a third generation transitioning into a fourth generation,” said Pete Latta, chairman and CEO.

A. Duie Pyle’s operations range from thousands of truck deliveries a day to millions in square feet in space for warehouse and distribution services for customers.

In April, the business expanded to Virginia for the first time in Manassas, Richmond and Roanoke. Which includes a new supply chain and logistics service center that a ribbon cutting was held for on Monday.

”Thanks to the Roanoke community for having us and really tickled to be here and add jobs to the community and become a good corporate citizen in your community because this is your home not ours but we want to make it ours.”

“Being here in Roanoke is just the ability to service a brand new community with our Pyle service and a discretionary effort to the Pyle team, we go above and beyond to satisfied the needs of our customer,” said John Luciani, chief operating officer of Pyle’s LTL solutions business unit.

Roanoke leaders like Councilman Joe Cobb were happy to welcome the business to the area and the Pyle team was excited to connect with the people who helped make it possible.

The expansion into Virginia will create 75 jobs with more than 20 in Roanoke alone.

