Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

United Way of Roanoke Valley kicks off campaign

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - United Way of Roanoke Valley kicked off its new campaign Tuesday morning, with a big thank you and an ambitious goal.

Supporters of United Way gathered in Fitzpatrick Hall at the Jefferson Center.

The event honored businesses and individual donors for their support of United Way and their concern for the community.

And the organization announced a $ 2 million goal for the 2022-2023 campaign.

Alisha Childress is the Vice President of Resource Development for United Way of Roanoke Valley.

“We’re really excited and pumped,” Childress told WDBJ7. “We want to make sure that we reach that goal, we surpass it and make sure that we’re really able to a make a community impact through those donations.”

United Way of Roanoke Valley raised $1.9 million last year, and organizers are optimistic the community will top that with the new campaign.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One taken to hospital after shooting along I-81 in Roanoke Co.
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County
Kyle Busch answers a question from a reporter during a media availability before a NASCAR Cup...
Busch leaving Gibbs, Toyota to drive for Childress in 2023
All squad members are on suspension
Roanoke County officials continue investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad

Latest News

Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion
Leader of Fralin Biomedical Research Institute discusses Cancer Moonshot
Mistrial Ruled In Gas Station Explosion Case
Considering The Cancer Moonshot
Local United Way Starts New Campaign