United Way of Roanoke Valley kicks off campaign

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - United Way of Roanoke Valley kicked off its new campaign Tuesday morning, with a big thank you and an ambitious goal.

Supporters of United Way gathered in Fitzpatrick Hall at the Jefferson Center.

The event honored businesses and individual donors for their support of United Way and their concern for the community.

And the organization announced a $ 2 million goal for the 2022-2023 campaign.

Alisha Childress is the Vice President of Resource Development for United Way of Roanoke Valley.

“We’re really excited and pumped,” Childress told WDBJ7. “We want to make sure that we reach that goal, we surpass it and make sure that we’re really able to a make a community impact through those donations.”

United Way of Roanoke Valley raised $1.9 million last year, and organizers are optimistic the community will top that with the new campaign.

