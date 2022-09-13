Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

VT Men’s Basketball player using NIL to advocate for truckers

MJ Collins
MJ Collins(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A member of the Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball team is finding a unique way to use his name, image and likeness.

Virginia Tech freshman, MJ Collins, is represented by Commonwealth NIL, a collective working with student-athletes to grow their personal brand and find opportunities to capitalize off their name image and likeness.

Through his partnership with Commonwealth NIL, he’s advocating for truck drivers and their safety on the roads.

Collins says he sees, first hand, how much hard work goes in to the profession because his dad is a truck driver.

He’s using his platform as a student-athlete to highlight the good work truck drivers do during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week which falls between September 11-17.

“I’ve seen the struggles that he go through and truck drivers in general, he said. “They have a hard life out there and most people don’t realize what they have to do and the sacrifices that they’ve made for their families.”

Collins says he’s proud of his dad and all the other truck drivers who sacrifice time away from family to deliver items around the country.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One taken to hospital after shooting along I-81 in Roanoke Co.
Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County
All squad members are on suspension
Roanoke County officials continue investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Site for house in Pulaski, VA
3D printed home build in Pulaski pushed to spring of 2023
Man shot, arrives at Roanoke hospital in personal vehicle
7@four: Dollywood Fall Harvest Festival Feat. Great Pumpkin LumiNights