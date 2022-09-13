Hometown Local
West Virginia lawmakers OK abortion ban with few exceptions

gavel(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Legislature has passed a sweeping abortion ban with few exceptions. Several Republicans, whose party holds a supermajority, say they hope the bill approved Tuesday will make it impossible for the state’s only abortion clinic to continue to offer the procedure.

Under the legislation, rape and incest victims would be able to obtain abortions at up to eight weeks of pregnancy, but only if they report to law enforcement first. Such victims who are minors would have until 14 weeks to terminate a pregnancy and must report to either law enforcement or a physician. Abortions also would be allowed in cases of medical emergencies.

