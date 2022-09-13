Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo

Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a grain elevator rescue.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4 and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSELAND, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) – A worker was killed in a grain silo accident in Nebraska on Monday evening, according to officials.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Travis Thelander was pronounced dead upon recovery after becoming trapped inside a corn silo on the CHS property in Roseland.

Thelander was a worker for CHS, and since it is a workplace death, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

The investigation is still ongoing as officials work to find out how Thelander became trapped.

Copyright 2022 KSNB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One taken to hospital after shooting along I-81 in Roanoke Co.
Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County
MGN
Over 80 abandoned animals found at Pittsylvania County home
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
All squad members are on suspension
Roanoke County officials continue investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad

Latest News

FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Stocks tumble after inflation stays hotter than expected
FILE - An American Medical Response ambulance was driving on Alcoa Highway when it hit a...
Ambulance hits and kills pedestrian walking along the highway, authorities say
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Twitter whistleblower brings his critiques to Congress
FILE - Former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin holds a report during a news...
Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest sues San Francisco