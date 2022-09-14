Beautiful sunny weather continues

A chilly start to our day

Warm near-seasonable highs

Staying dry for the next 7 days

RAIN CHANCE NON-EXISTENT THROUGH THE WEEKEND

High pressure builds in allowing us to be dry, sunny and feeling refreshing while outdoors.

Don’t expect many changes for the next several days as high pressure takes center stage! Sunshine, refreshing conditions, cool mornings and seasonable highs will be the trend even throughout the weekend! We’ll notice a warming trend as we head into next week.

Rain free for the rest of the week. (WDBJ7)

WEEKEND

Wanting to do anything outdoors this weekend? Well mother nature is treating you right! Mostly sunny skies Saturday with a few more fair weather clouds Sunday with with highs in the 70s and 80s are expected. We’ll see temperatures back into the mid 80s early next week.

Mostly sunny Saturday with a few more clouds Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC continues to monitor one area for possible development. There is a 50% chance of development in the next 5 days.

