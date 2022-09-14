Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Beautiful sunny weather continues

Low humidity levels with crisp mornings
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • A chilly start to our day
  • Warm near-seasonable highs
  • Staying dry for the next 7 days

RAIN CHANCE NON-EXISTENT THROUGH THE WEEKEND

High pressure builds in allowing us to be dry, sunny and feeling refreshing while outdoors.

Don’t expect many changes for the next several days as high pressure takes center stage! Sunshine, refreshing conditions, cool mornings and seasonable highs will be the trend even throughout the weekend! We’ll notice a warming trend as we head into next week.

Rain free for the rest of the week.
Rain free for the rest of the week.(WDBJ7)

WEEKEND

Wanting to do anything outdoors this weekend? Well mother nature is treating you right! Mostly sunny skies Saturday with a few more fair weather clouds Sunday with with highs in the 70s and 80s are expected. We’ll see temperatures back into the mid 80s early next week.

Mostly sunny Saturday with a few more clouds Sunday.
Mostly sunny Saturday with a few more clouds Sunday.(WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC continues to monitor one area for possible development. There is a 50% chance of development in the next 5 days.

The NHC continues to monitor one area for possible development.
The NHC continues to monitor one area for possible development.(WDBJ Weather)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Kyle Busch answers a question from a reporter during a media availability before a NASCAR Cup...
Busch leaving Gibbs, Toyota to drive for Childress in 2023
One taken to hospital after shooting along I-81 in Roanoke Co.
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
Man shot, arrives at Roanoke hospital in personal vehicle

Latest News

Staying cool to start our days.
Full Forecast: Refreshing and sunny for the next several days
High pressure will lead to beautiful weather through the weekend.
Turning calm tonight with clear skies
Temperatures tonight will vary throughout the viewing area. 40s, 50s and 60s are all expected.
Showers diminish overnight; dry weather becomes the trend this week
Lots of sun expected this week
Full Forecast: Rain chances diminish tonight; lots of sun this week