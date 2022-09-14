Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

The best way to put a crying baby to sleep, according to scientists

Want to stop your baby from crying? Scientists found the best way to do it.
Want to stop your baby from crying? Scientists found the best way to do it.(Pixabay via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here is the best way to get a baby to stop crying, according to science.

Hold the baby and walk around for five minutes. Then sit with the baby for five to eight minutes. Finally, put the baby in the crib.

According to a new study in the journal, Current Biology, that is the best way to get a baby to stop crying and sleep.

Researchers compared infant reactions to four scenarios to come up with the formula.

They say skipping the sitting part makes it harder for babies to sleep, and by extension, their parents.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Kyle Busch answers a question from a reporter during a media availability before a NASCAR Cup...
Busch leaving Gibbs, Toyota to drive for Childress in 2023
One taken to hospital after shooting along I-81 in Roanoke Co.
Man shot, arrives at Roanoke hospital in personal vehicle
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash

Latest News

Organization is now selling T-shirts as part of its fundraising efforts
EARLY YEARS: September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Queen Elizabeth II's children, King Charles III, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne, stood vigil...
Final preparations underway for procession of queen’s coffin
New data released Tuesday shows U.S inflation is slowing, but still rose more than expected in...
US wholesale inflation declines in August to still-high 8.7%
FILE - Greek actress and recording artist Irene Papas working in the Italian film "Christo si e...
Greece’s Irene Papas, who earned Hollywood fame, dies at 93
TikTok may be the platform of choice for catchy videos, but anyone using it to learn about...
Report: TikTok search results riddled with misinformation