Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Bomb threat reported at Patrick Henry High School

(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Roanoke City Schools has released a statement on the bomb threat at Patrick Henry High School.

“This afternoon, we were made aware of a message indicating a bomb threat at Patrick Henry High School. School administrators worked with the Roanoke City Police Department, and the building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. Students and staff safely gathered on the football field for approximately 20 minutes until a search of the building was complete and the all-clear to return to the building was given.

Students have returned to their classrooms and will dismiss as normal.

Roanoke City Public Schools does not tolerate threats or acts of violence. Students and families are reminded to immediately say something if they see something. At the same time, we also ask families to talk with their child about the consequences of making threats. Actual threats or jokes about threats will not be tolerated and will result in disciplinary actions and may be punishable by law.”

EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick Henry High School has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Roanoke City Schools.

In a robocall sent to parents, the city said the school is being checked by Roanoke City Police.

The city is asking parents to not come to the school and that it will provide more information to parents when more is available.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Kyle Busch answers a question from a reporter during a media availability before a NASCAR Cup...
Busch leaving Gibbs, Toyota to drive for Childress in 2023
One taken to hospital after shooting along I-81 in Roanoke Co.
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Package explodes on Boston campus; 1 injured, FBI involved
Man shot, arrives at Roanoke hospital in personal vehicle

Latest News

Here @ Home Healthy Meal To Feed the Family
Here @ Home Healthy Meal To Feed the Family
.380 caliber pistol taken from found at checkpoint at Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport.
TSA catches woman with loaded gun at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport checkpoint
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 14, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 14, 2022
Matthew Bancroft and Madajah Shinault
Two arrested for break-in at a Clifton Forge church