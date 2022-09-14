Bomb threat reported at Patrick Henry High School

UPDATE: Roanoke City Schools has released a statement on the bomb threat at Patrick Henry High School.

“This afternoon, we were made aware of a message indicating a bomb threat at Patrick Henry High School. School administrators worked with the Roanoke City Police Department, and the building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. Students and staff safely gathered on the football field for approximately 20 minutes until a search of the building was complete and the all-clear to return to the building was given.

Students have returned to their classrooms and will dismiss as normal.

Roanoke City Public Schools does not tolerate threats or acts of violence. Students and families are reminded to immediately say something if they see something. At the same time, we also ask families to talk with their child about the consequences of making threats. Actual threats or jokes about threats will not be tolerated and will result in disciplinary actions and may be punishable by law.”

EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick Henry High School has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Roanoke City Schools.

In a robocall sent to parents, the city said the school is being checked by Roanoke City Police.

The city is asking parents to not come to the school and that it will provide more information to parents when more is available.

