Downtown Roanoke, Inc. to launch new Downtown Ambassador Program

In a few days, you may see ambassadors wearing bright blue uniforms, working to enhance downtown Roanoke.(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new initiative to help enhance downtown Roanoke is set to launch in a few days. It’s called the Downtown Ambassador Program.

Downtown Roanoke Inc. (DRI) says the program is about having a clean, safe, and welcoming downtown.

In about a week, you may see ambassadors in bright blue uniforms, working to make this happen.

The 8-person ambassador team will be out about 6 days a week and will be broken down into three teams with the following core functions:

- Clean Team: removal of litter and debris, weed control, graffiti, and handbill removal, power washing

- Hospitality Team: actively engage and welcome downtown visitors, answer questions, provide directions and recommendations

- Outreach Team: conduct business outreach, address quality of life issues, check in with those in need and help connect them with services, and work closely with Roanoke City Police to report and share information Ambassadors will be dressed in bright, easily identifiable uniforms.

DRI is working with Block by Block to launch the program with the goal of seeing downtown ambassadors on the street by the middle of September.

DRI announced the program over the summer and organizers say this is all about enhancing the downtown experience for everyone.

“The key to any great city is for it to be clean, safe, and welcoming, so this is really looking to elevate the additional services that we already have and we look for it to be really impactful. Obviously, you’ll see people very friendly, welcoming, and brightly-colored on the streets to represent downtown well for us,” said Jaime Clark with Downtown Roanoke Inc. (DRI).

Between now and launch day, Block by Block will recruit employees for the 8-person team and those employees will go through extensive training.

