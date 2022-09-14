Downtown Roanoke to launch new ambassador program Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke Incorporated is preparing to launch its new Downtown Ambassador Program Thursday morning.

The goal is to enhance the experience for downtown businesses, residents and visitors by focusing on cleanliness, hospitality and outreach.

Members of the new team were getting to know some their equipment Wednesday afternoon.

Eight employees will provide nearly 300 hours of services six days a week.

Brianna Dickerson is the Operations Manager for Block By Block, the company that is managing the program.

“I think this program will benefit Roanoke and our downtown community,” Dickerson said, “and we hope that ultimately it will be seen as a service that Roanoke doesn’t want to live without.”

More than 100 cities have similar programs.

Team members will clean the downtown area and interact with visitors. An outreach employee will work with businesses, the police department, and with indivduals in need to address issues in the business district.

Jaime Clark is with Downtown Roanoke Incorporated.

“There are a ton of services available in Roanoke, but if we don’t connect the people with the services available they’re not as effective,” Clark said in an interview, “so that person is going to be really focused on developing those relationships and making connections with services so we can see some impact there.”

As the new ambassadors hit the street, Clark said Downtown Roanoke Incorporated is interested in feedback on how the program is working.

And Block By Block will be accepting applications for anyone who might be interested in joining the team.

For more information on employment, click on the following link:

