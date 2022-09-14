Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

EARLY YEARS: September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

BeholdBeGold founder Juanita Prada shares her personal struggle with cancer, while launching a fall fundraiser
Juanita Prada is sharing her personal struggles with the lingering effects of pediatric cancer,...
Juanita Prada is sharing her personal struggles with the lingering effects of pediatric cancer, while raising money and awareness(Juanita Prada)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - BeholdBeGold is a pediatric advocacy movement started by childhood cancer survivor Juanita Prada.

Her passion is to raise awareness about little known late effects that impact so many survivors.

According to The Children’s Oncology Group, three out of five survivors develop late effects.

According to Cancer.net, childhood cancer survivors often suffer late effects like emotional problems, reproductive issues, second cancers and many others.

In an effort to help others, this year the BeholdBeGold movement is celebrating Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by doing its first ever T-shirt fundraiser.

“Sharing our stories is a powerful way to promote awareness of late effects, but in order to continue, this funding is crucial. The fundraiser will go to support travel expenses for public speaking events with organizations and legislators; education for the community and school members; and managing the BeholdBeGold movement in local, national, and international ways,” says Prada.

She says the shirts are currently sold out, but you can order again in October, by clicking this link.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Kyle Busch answers a question from a reporter during a media availability before a NASCAR Cup...
Busch leaving Gibbs, Toyota to drive for Childress in 2023
One taken to hospital after shooting along I-81 in Roanoke Co.
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
Man shot, arrives at Roanoke hospital in personal vehicle

Latest News

Check out the International Space Station tonight.
Wednesday September 14, Morning FastCast
Salvation Army Loving Message
Local High School Athletes Help Share Mental Health Message
September is Love Beyond Addiction month at The Salvation Army of Roanoke.
September is Love Beyond Addiction month at The Salvation Army of Roanoke