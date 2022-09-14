EARLY YEARS: September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - BeholdBeGold is a pediatric advocacy movement started by childhood cancer survivor Juanita Prada.

Her passion is to raise awareness about little known late effects that impact so many survivors.

According to The Children’s Oncology Group, three out of five survivors develop late effects.

According to Cancer.net, childhood cancer survivors often suffer late effects like emotional problems, reproductive issues, second cancers and many others.

In an effort to help others, this year the BeholdBeGold movement is celebrating Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by doing its first ever T-shirt fundraiser.

“Sharing our stories is a powerful way to promote awareness of late effects, but in order to continue, this funding is crucial. The fundraiser will go to support travel expenses for public speaking events with organizations and legislators; education for the community and school members; and managing the BeholdBeGold movement in local, national, and international ways,” says Prada.

She says the shirts are currently sold out, but you can order again in October, by clicking this link.

