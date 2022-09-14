Hometown Local
Finding your inner zen with Roanoke Yoga

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Life can get very busy, and sometimes it is important to remember to slow down and destress.

Roanoke Yoga helped Natalie and Kate find their inner zen during a recent visit.

Owner Erica Austin explained the variations and benefits of the practice allow people of all different abilities to take away something from their experience.

To learn more about Austin’s studio, you can visit her website.

High School Cosmetology Program Receives Major Donation
