Habitat for Humanity of the NRV partnering with Atmos Energy and PCPS for home build

By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley has some new partners for an upcoming build.

Students from Pulaski’s Career and Technical Education Center will be building a new house this school year.

Atmos Energy donated $160,000 to the project which is expected to cover all expenses.

The home will be “zero net energy” meaning the new occupants shouldn’t have any energy bills.

It will be a three bedroom, two bathroom house with an unfinished basement.

“We’ve got strong family foundation, with affordability on the housing side, and the educational component that gives these kids the opportunity to enhance their skills, and also continue to, hopefully, work in the building trades in the coming years,”

Groundbreaking on the house is scheduled for September 15.

