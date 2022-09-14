High school cosmetology program receives major donation

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg high school’s cosmetology program has gotten a huge donation!

Meredith’s Salon, which is based in Christiansburg, donated over 7,000 dollars worth of product and color to the program.

Rebecca Fore, the program’s teacher, says this is the biggest donation they’ve gotten.

The program allows students to gain experience in cosmetology and now they won’t have to buy product or color for this year.

