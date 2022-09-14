Indoor farming company investing $300 million in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The “world’s largest indoor vertical farming campus” is coming to Chesterfield County.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that California-based Plenty Unlimited Inc. is investing $300 million in the county’s Meadowville Technology Park for the project. It is expected to bring 300 full-time jobs over the next six years.

“Plenty has developed the world’s most advanced indoor farm, powered by the company’s more than 200 patent assets, to efficiently and sustainably grow clean, flavorful produce year-round on its more than 30-foot grow towers,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Plenty will complete the project in multiple phases over six years, with the first farm - vertically farmed strawberries - completed by winter 2023-24.

“This transformational project further bolsters Virginia’s agriculture and technology industries and positions the Commonwealth as a leader in this next generation of agriculture,” Youngkin said.

“There will come a day when we look back in disbelief that we would source fresh produce from half a world away, when companies like Plenty are proving that we can grow that same produce right here, year-round, in a way that not only tastes better, but that is also dramatically better for our environment,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr.

