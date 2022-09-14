Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Lynchburg Police seek help to find missing teen

Lynchburg Police say Lillian Patterson, 17, was last seen the night of Tuesday, September 13 on...
Lynchburg Police say Lillian Patterson, 17, was last seen the night of Tuesday, September 13 on Main Street at the Community Market outdoor piano.(Lynchburg Police Department)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

According to the agency, the parents of Lillian Patterson, 17, reported her missing Tuesday around 9:08 p.m.

Patterson’s parents told police she often walks Lynchburg’s downtown area and was last seen on Main Street at the Community Market outdoor piano.

Lillian is 5′5″ tall and has dark, shoulder-length hair with blue highlights. Her eyes are brown and she has freckled skin. Police say when she left her home Tuesday evening, she was wearing a tan and blue peasant top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott with the Criminal Investigations Division at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Kyle Busch answers a question from a reporter during a media availability before a NASCAR Cup...
Busch leaving Gibbs, Toyota to drive for Childress in 2023
One taken to hospital after shooting along I-81 in Roanoke Co.
Man shot, arrives at Roanoke hospital in personal vehicle
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash

Latest News

Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Two arrested for break-in at a Clifton Forge church
Mike Pence speaking at Liberty University October 2016.
WATCH: Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Liberty University
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces that Plenty Unlimited is investing $300 million in Chesterfield...
Indoor farming company investing $300 million in Chesterfield
Downtown Roanoke Ambassador Program to Launch
Downtown Roanoke Ambassador Program to Launch