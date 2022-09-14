Lynchburg Police seek help to find missing teen

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

According to the agency, the parents of Lillian Patterson, 17, reported her missing Tuesday around 9:08 p.m.

Patterson’s parents told police she often walks Lynchburg’s downtown area and was last seen on Main Street at the Community Market outdoor piano.

Lillian is 5′5″ tall and has dark, shoulder-length hair with blue highlights. Her eyes are brown and she has freckled skin. Police say when she left her home Tuesday evening, she was wearing a tan and blue peasant top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott with the Criminal Investigations Division at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

