Man, dog escape Galax house fire

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Galax Fire Department says one man and his dog escaped a house fire Tuesday night.

Fire crews say they were called to the 1300 block of Poplar Knob Road at 10:38 p.m. At that time, heavy fire was showing from the home.

The man and his dog were found in the yard. Galax Fire says the man suffered first degree burns and was treated on scene by Pipers Gap Rescue squad.

Fire crews were able to save the left side of the home and its contents. Fries Fire and Rescue assisted. The Carroll County Sheriff’s office animal control helped take care of the dog.

The homeowner is now being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Fire crews cleared the scene by 3 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.