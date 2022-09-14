Hometown Local
Martinsville Middle School installs window security film for added defense

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Public Schools installed window security film in a classroom at Martinsville Middle School Tuesday.

The multi-laminated plastic film is designed to absorb impact, providing an added layer of protection against intruders.

“Think of if a rock hit your car windshield and how it keeps the glass in place. It’s really to stop an intruder or an active shooter and delay time for law enforcement to respond,” said TJ Slaughter, director of school safety for Martinsville Public Schools.

The classroom was chosen for the film because of it’s proximity to the main entrance.

The school resource officer says the film could delay entry for up to 15 minutes depending on the tool being used.

“It’s just one piece of the puzzle. This delayed entry will give myself and other officers ample time to respond in the event of an incident. This is going to provide a good safety net for our kids here,” said LC Jones, school resource officer at Martinsville Middle School.

Christina Scales-France is a teacher and parent at Martinsville Middle School.

“That makes me feel more comfortable with sending him, not just me being here as a parent. Thinking about it, if anything was to happen, they have new things put in place if anything will come to transpire. So, I feel comfortable with sending my son here,” said Scales-France.

Martinsville Public Schools was the first in the state to install gunshot detection systems division wide.

“As we’ve seen around the country, schools just have to be prepared and the philosophy here at Martinsville is their safety is our number one importance,” added Slaughter.

They plan to install window security film to additional classrooms throughout Martinsville.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

