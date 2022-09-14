Patrick & Henry Community College receives grant for Road to Success in Virginia Program

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick & Henry Community College is using grant funds to help those in need.

Patrick & Henry Community College received $138,271 from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) for their Road to Success in Virginia program (RSVP). RSVP helps recipients of TANF find and keep stable jobs to provide them with independence from temporary benefits.

The funds will be used to provide participants with career training and pair them with in-demand, well-paying jobs.

“Everything is more expensive now. They’re not just students. They have lives and families and other expenses and we can help them now with those services while they’re getting the training,” said Rhonda Hodges, vice president for workforce, economic and community development at Patrick & Henry Community College.

Those who would like to enroll in the program can visit Frith Hall to learn more.

