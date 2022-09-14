Hometown Local
A realtor in Roanoke is trying to close the gap and increase Latino homeownership in Roanoke

According to the U.S. Census, In Virginia, only 50% of Latinos own homes compared to 74% of the non-Hispanic white population.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Less than half of Latinos in this country own their own homes. One man in Roanoke is doing his part to close the gap.

As a child in Belize, Jonathan Lazaro and his brother sold fruit while their friends played outside.

“We’d be riding around with like oranges in buckets and mangoes, and I mean you name it. We were selling it out,” said Lazaro.

He worked to bring himself to the United States and become an American Citizen in 2013.

“I know for me as a Latino, the American dream is to come here and get a house,” explained Lazaro.

So, he went from selling fruit to selling homes. Two years ago, he became a realtor with a mission to help Latinos buy their first home. Latinos like Nicaraguan Aylan Lopez.

“Any doubts I had, it’s my own language and that helped me a lot,” said Lopez.

According to the U.S. Census, In Virginia, only 50% of Latinos own homes compared to 74% of the non-Hispanic white population.

Lazaro says language barriers create hurdles for Latinos to understand the process.

“So, they just need to be a little bit more educated and that’s where I come in,” added Lazaro. “Maybe they’re not ready to buy a house right now but just knowing that they have that opportunity, that hope that’s all that matters.”

UNIDOS US is a DC-based Latino nonprofit advocacy organization. The organization’s goal is to increase Latino homeownership from 48.3% and increase to 60% by 2030. UNIDOS US Economics Initiatives Program Manager Fatima Sierra says owning a home would allow Latinos to start building generational wealth. And benefit the US.

“It would stimulate the economy as I had mentioned you know Latinos seem to be carrying the real estate over the next two decades,” said Sierra.

The Urban Institute forecasts Latino buyers will make up 70% of home ownership growth from 2020-2040.

Lazaro sees that as an opportunity.

“It’s a feeling that money just can’t buy. You made a difference in that family’s life,” said Lazaro.

Becoming a bridge between the Spanish and English-speaking Communities in our hometowns.

