Salem and Hidden Valley High School volleyball players dedicate Tuesday’s game to Morgan’s Message

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - “I’m a lacrosse player as well and after going through my spring lacrosse season I heard about Morgan’s Message,” said Reese Redford, a senior at Salem High School.

“I just really connected with the message and really wanted to spread more about it,” said Abby Crosser, a senior at Hidden Valley High School.

Morgan Rodgers, was a lacrosse player at Duke University. Rodgers committed suicide in 2019. Morgan’s Message was created to shine a spotlight on the importance of mental health for student-athletes.

Redford and Crosser are both student-athletes, they heard about Morgan’s Message and became ambassadors in their communities.

“Spreading her message and what she means to athletes that you’re never alone and you always have people to talk to you and that you have a community, is something that was really important to me suffering with my own mental health struggles especially connected with sports. So, it was something really important to me to be able to tell my teammates my friends and my community,” said Crosser.

“Many athletes struggle with their mental health because they are always seen as just an athlete and nothing more, and I think that’s something that not only I have struggled with but many of my teammates and friends, and so I really knew that after learning about her message that I wanted to bring it here to let my teammates know that they are more than just a student-athlete,” said Redford.

Tonight’s game between Salem High School and Hidden Valley High School was dedicated to Morgan’s Message, showing the athletes that whatever sport you play, when the clock strikes zero, there is help out there for each and every student-athlete.

“I’m truly just so happy to spread this message to the community,” said Redford.

“It’s really prevalent in our community and I think we need to continue spreading this message,” said Crosser.

For anyone wanting to get involved at Salem High School, you can head to Instagram and find the account morgansmessageshs and for anyone wanting to get involved at Hidden Valley High School you can find the account at morgansmessagehv.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.