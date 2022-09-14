Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

September is Love Beyond Addiction month at The Salvation Army of Roanoke

By Will Thomas
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - All year, The Salvation Army has been highlighting community challenges through its Love Beyond campaign. September is Love Beyond Addiction month.

“For us it pretty much hits home, we have a lot of addicts kind of in our area. It’s no secret that addiction and homelessness often go hand in hand, we see it every day here at our corps as we’re handing out snack bags to our homeless community,” said Tesa Price-Clarke, volunteer and special events coordinator.

This month and every day, The Salvation Army of Roanoke is encouraging the community to see past these struggles, and instead, see a person who is in need of our support.

“We look at them. We don’t look through them, we don’t look over them, around them or under them, we look at the person that is fighting that addiction and whatever we can do to help them, we’re going to do it.”

The best way the community to get out to help this month is through food donations, so The Salvation Army of Roanoke can continue to hand out its daily snack bags.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One taken to hospital after shooting along I-81 in Roanoke Co.
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County
Kyle Busch answers a question from a reporter during a media availability before a NASCAR Cup...
Busch leaving Gibbs, Toyota to drive for Childress in 2023
All squad members are on suspension
Roanoke County officials continue investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad

Latest News

Salvation Army Loving Message
Local High School Athletes Help Share Mental Health Message
Salem High School and Hidden Valley High School volleyball players dedicated Tuesday's game to...
Salem and Hidden Valley High School volleyball players dedicate Tuesday’s game to Morgan’s Message
High School Cosmetology Program Receives Major Donation
High school cosmetology program receives major donation