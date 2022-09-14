September is Love Beyond Addiction month at The Salvation Army of Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - All year, The Salvation Army has been highlighting community challenges through its Love Beyond campaign. September is Love Beyond Addiction month.

“For us it pretty much hits home, we have a lot of addicts kind of in our area. It’s no secret that addiction and homelessness often go hand in hand, we see it every day here at our corps as we’re handing out snack bags to our homeless community,” said Tesa Price-Clarke, volunteer and special events coordinator.

This month and every day, The Salvation Army of Roanoke is encouraging the community to see past these struggles, and instead, see a person who is in need of our support.

“We look at them. We don’t look through them, we don’t look over them, around them or under them, we look at the person that is fighting that addiction and whatever we can do to help them, we’re going to do it.”

The best way the community to get out to help this month is through food donations, so The Salvation Army of Roanoke can continue to hand out its daily snack bags.

