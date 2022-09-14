Hometown Local
State Board of Education to discuss new history standards

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Board of Education is set to once again discuss the state’s new history and social science standards.

The board will meet on Wednesday and Thursday after delaying a vote on the new standards last month.

State Superintendent Jillian Balow recommended the one-month delay to give board members more time to review the changes and allow the Department of Education to fix errors in the current draft document.

The errors included the removal of a reference to George Washington as the “Father of our Country” and James Madison as the “Father of the Constitution.”

Wednesday’s meeting is set to begin at 1:30 p.m., and public comments will be allowed.

To watch the meeting, click here.

