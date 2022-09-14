Hometown Local
TSA catches woman with loaded gun at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport checkpoint

.380 caliber pistol taken from found at checkpoint at Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport.
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski woman was cited by police Tuesday after TSA officers prevented her from carrying a loaded handgun onto her flight at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The .380 caliber handgun was loaded with six bullets.

A TSA officer staffing the checkpoint X-ray monitor saw the gun with the woman’s carry-on items as they entered the checkpoint X-ray machine. TSA alerted the police who took the gun and cited her on a weapons charge.

“Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Guns on their person or accessible in their carry-on property are illegal. When a gun is detected at the screening checkpoint the result is a significant fine with potential criminal charges filed on the passenger.” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

The woman also faces a federal financial civil citation for bringing a loaded gun to a security checkpoint.

TSA says this is the sixth gun caught at the airport’s checkpoint in 2022. Last year, TSA officers detected 5,972 guns at security checkpoints nationwide and 86 percent of them were loaded.

