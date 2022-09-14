Two arrested for break-in at a Clifton Forge church

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were arrested Friday for breaking into Immanuel Baptist Church in Clifton Forge on September 6th, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

19-year-old Matthew Bancroft and 21-year-old Madajah Shinault were each charged with one felony count of breaking and entering and two misdemeanor counts of petit larceny, less than $1,000.

Both Bancroft and Shinault were released on a personal recognizance bond by the magistrate.

