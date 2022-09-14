Virginia Tech Helmet Lab rates whitewater rafting helmets

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab, impacts to the head kill around 50 whitewater rafters per year.

“We tested all 24 helmets that are currently on the market and about half of them are pretty good and about half are not very good at all,” Virginia Tech Engineering Professor Stefan Duma said.

He and his team of researchers gave every helmet a star rating from one to five with five being rated the most safe.

“What we found is price is not correlated to performance,” Duma said. “Some of the cheapest helmets perform really well, some of the most expensive helmets don’t perform well at all.”

Duma says the difference between a five star rating and a one star rating is almost a 50% reduction in risk of head injury.

“We put the helmets on a dummy head and we impact him in different directions, different speeds inside the dummy head,” Duma said. “We’re measuring accelerations, so we measure linear and rotational acceleration. We multiply that by your risk of concussion and multiply that by the incidence and aggregate all that data together for one value.”

To see the full list of results click here.

