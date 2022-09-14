Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Virginia Tech Helmet Lab rates whitewater rafting helmets

By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab, impacts to the head kill around 50 whitewater rafters per year.

“We tested all 24 helmets that are currently on the market and about half of them are pretty good and about half are not very good at all,” Virginia Tech Engineering Professor Stefan Duma said.

He and his team of researchers gave every helmet a star rating from one to five with five being rated the most safe.

“What we found is price is not correlated to performance,” Duma said. “Some of the cheapest helmets perform really well, some of the most expensive helmets don’t perform well at all.”

Duma says the difference between a five star rating and a one star rating is almost a 50% reduction in risk of head injury.

“We put the helmets on a dummy head and we impact him in different directions, different speeds inside the dummy head,” Duma said. “We’re measuring accelerations, so we measure linear and rotational acceleration. We multiply that by your risk of concussion and multiply that by the incidence and aggregate all that data together for one value.”

To see the full list of results click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Kyle Busch answers a question from a reporter during a media availability before a NASCAR Cup...
Busch leaving Gibbs, Toyota to drive for Childress in 2023
One taken to hospital after shooting along I-81 in Roanoke Co.
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Package explodes on Boston campus; 1 injured, FBI involved
Man shot, arrives at Roanoke hospital in personal vehicle

Latest News

Helmet Lab Research at Virginia Tech
Helmet Lab Research at Virginia Tech
Patrick & Henry Community College Receives TANF Grant
Patrick & Henry Community College Receives TANF Grant
Gov. Glenn Youngkin gives Plenty CEO Arama Kukutai a Virginia flag after leaders announce plans...
Indoor farming company investing $300 million in Chesterfield
Downtown Roanoke To Launch New Ambassador Team
Downtown Roanoke To Launch New Ambassador Team
According to the U.S. Census, In Virginia, only 50% of Latinos own homes compared to 74% of the...
A realtor in Roanoke is trying to close the gap and increase Latino homeownership in Roanoke