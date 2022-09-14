WATCH: Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Liberty University

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke at Liberty University’s Fall Convocation Wednesday morning.

According to the University’s Office of Spiritual Development, this was Pence’s third visit to Liberty University. He spoke at Convocation in October 2016 when he was Indiana’s governor and the Republican vice presidential candidate. He returned in May 2019 to deliver the keynote address at Liberty University’s 46th Commencement.

“I am excited to see this Fall Convocation schedule. Our student body, one of the largest on record, will be able to sample a wide array of Christian leaders who are modeling what it is to be a Champion for Christ in their field,” said Liberty Interim President Jerry Prevo in a press release. “My prayer is that our students will take Christ with them into their profession, wherever they are sent. Our Convo guests are just some of the many examples of what it is to serve Christ in all avenues of life.”

Other guest speakers lined up for Liberty include Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears, Christian media personality Priscilla Shirer, former NFL running back Shaun Alexander and Paralympic champion swimmer Jessica Long, among others.

“Our mission is to Train Champions for Christ at LU. Therefore, we want every Convocation speaker to be someone who can help fulfill this mission,” said Campus Pastor Jonathan Falwell in a press release. “Our guests this fall will bring great insight, wisdom, Biblical truth and encouragement to our students in their spiritual journey. We are excited to see what God does through the men and women who will share from the Convocation stage.”

You can watch the event here:

Fall 2022 Convocation Schedule

8/24 Worship Convo with Micah Tyler

8/26 Local Church Emphasis, featuring local pastors

8/31 Kevin Myers, founder & Sr. Pastor, 12 Stone Church

9/2 Shaun Alexander, former NFL running back

9/7 Jordan Easley, Sr. Pastor, First Baptist Church, Cleveland, Tenn.

9/9 Abby Johnson, pro-life activist

9/14 Mike Pence, 48th Vice President of the United States

9/16 Emerson Eggerichs, author/founder and president of Love and Respect Ministries

9/21 Jay Lowder, author and evangelist

9/23 (College for a Weekend) Jay Lowder

9/28 (Global Focus Week) David Platt, Pastor, McLean Bible Church/ Shane & Shane, worship duo

9/30 (Global Focus Week) Conrad Mbewe, Pastor, Kabwata Baptist Church, Zambia

10/5 Winsome Sears, Lt. Gov. of Virginia

10/12 Jonathan Pokluda, Pastor, Harris Creek Baptist Church

10/14 (Homecoming) Priscilla Shirer, actress and Christian media personality

10/19 TBA

10/21 TBA (Family Weekend)

10/26 Ben Stuart/the Sean Curran Band, Passion City Church

10/28 Doug Logan, President, Dean of Grimké School of Urban Ministry

11/2 Jefferson Bethke, New York Times bestselling author

11/4 Megan Fate Marshman, director of women’s ministries, Hume Lake Christian Camps

11/9 Jessica Long, 16x Paralympic champion swimmer

11/11/22 (College for a Weekend) Greg & Cathe Laurie, Harvest Christian Fellowship

11/16/22 Randy Alcorn, author/founder and director of Eternal Perspective Ministries

11/18/22 Hymnology Convo

11/30/22 Eric Smith, Hope City Church

12/1/22 Commuter Convo @ the Academy of Arts w/ Future of Forestry, special musical guest

12/2/22 Advent Convo – Future of Forestry, special musical guest

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.