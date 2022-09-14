Hometown Local
Ways to talk to teens about mental health in the current technological landscape

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home tackled tough conversations about teens, mental health and sexual exploitation during an interview Tuesday.

Nancy Hans from the Prevention Council of Roanoke and Katy Nance, a Roanoke County School Counselor, explained there has been an increase in depression and anxiety in students and families.

They attributed those increases to phones, social media and the pandemic.

Later in the show, Hans and Nance talked more about a new term known as sextortion.

Sextortion is a type of extortion where predators ask for money, sexual favors or explicit photos and threaten to expose previously shared sexual content or other information if the demand is not met.

Hans said conversations with your children and limits to cell phones or social media apps can help prevent this from happening in your home.

Nance explained this has already been an issue with families in our region and referenced the documentary Sextortion, which highlights cases that happened in our area.

There are events scheduled to help parents continue the conversation about these tough topics in their own homes.

Roanoke County Schools will be hosting a Teen Mental Health presentation at Northside High School Monday, Sept 19 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Additionally, the documentary Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic will premiere at the Grandin Theatre on Sept. 29.

